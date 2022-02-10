Atlanta Pride festival to return in-person for 2022

Atlanta Pride is back after being gone for years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is usually held in October in Midtown and Piedmont Park, announced its return to in-person events on Twitter.

For the last two years, the Atlanta Pride Committee made its festival completely virtual after talking to the community's public health officials.

Now for 2022, the festival will be back and officials said they will be "going all in" to "make up for lost time."

This year's festival is set for Oct. 7 through 9 at Piedmont Park.

