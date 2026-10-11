Atlanta Pride Festival fills the streets of Midtown with annual parade

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The Brief Atlanta Pride resumed festivities Sunday at Piedmont Park following severe weather cancellations on Saturday. The revised Sunday lineup featured performances from JT, Zee Machine, Cain Culto and the Starlight Cabaret. Festivalgoers shared messages of community, support and non-judgment as events kicked off with the annual parade.



The Atlanta Pride Festival returned to Piedmont Park on Sunday with an updated entertainment schedule after Saturday's programming was canceled due to severe weather.

What we know:

Organizers revised the entertainment schedule for Sunday to preserve performances across two stages following Saturday's weather-related cancellation.

The Coca-Cola Main Stage features artists including Zee Machine, Cain Culto and headliner JT, along with the Starlight Cabaret featuring special guest Shea Couleé.

The Atlanta Pride Parade stepped off at noon, while the festival marketplace operated until 7 p.m.

What they're saying:

Festivalgoers expressed excitement and a sense of belonging as Sunday's events got underway.

"I think it just kind of shows that we all care for each other and that we're here to grow," said Gabriella, a festival attendee attending for her first time.

Other attendees emphasized the welcoming environment for newcomers.

"I'd just say everyone here is really open and very nice, so if you are worried about feeling weird coming, there's no judgment. It's just come hang out. It's a good time," Milo said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta Pride Festival on October 11, 2026. (FOX 5)

The backstory:

Founded in 1970, Atlanta Pride is Georgia's oldest nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQ+ community across the region.

In recent years, the annual festival weekend has welcomed more than 350,000 attendees to metro Atlanta.

"While we are disappointed that weather conditions have impacted our Saturday programming, the safety of our attendees, performers, volunteers, and community remains our highest priority," said Chris McCain, Executive Director of Atlanta Pride. "Atlanta Pride has always been about resilience, community and celebration."