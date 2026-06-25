Atlanta Pride announces 2026 festival theme

The Brief Atlanta Pride has unveiled the theme for its 2026 festival and parade. This year's theme is "Louder and Prouder." The festival and parade are scheduled for Oct. 11-12.



Atlanta Pride organizers have announced the official theme for this year's Pride Festival and Parade, which will take place Oct. 11-12.

What we know:

The 2026 theme, "Louder and Prouder," is intended to celebrate the diverse and powerful voices of the LGBTQ+ community. The phrase will also be featured on the event's logo throughout the festival season.

Organizers said additional details about this year's festival and parade will be announced in the coming months.