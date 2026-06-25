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Atlanta Pride announces 2026 festival theme

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
LGBTQ
Published June 25, 2026 10:02 AM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 10:02 AM EDT
Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes
Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes

Bank card for mothers, Atlanta Pride theme, stressful zip codes

New this morning: The bank co-founded by Dr. Bernice King has launched a new program and bank card to help mothers in Georgia; Atlanta Pride has revealed its theme for 2026 festivities; and three metro zip codes are among the most stressful for parents in the US, according to a mental health treatment company. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta Pride has unveiled the theme for its 2026 festival and parade.
    • This year's theme is "Louder and Prouder."
    • The festival and parade are scheduled for Oct. 11-12.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Pride organizers have announced the official theme for this year's Pride Festival and Parade, which will take place Oct. 11-12.

What we know:

The 2026 theme, "Louder and Prouder," is intended to celebrate the diverse and powerful voices of the LGBTQ+ community. The phrase will also be featured on the event's logo throughout the festival season.

Organizers said additional details about this year's festival and parade will be announced in the coming months.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from Atlanta Pride organizers. 

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