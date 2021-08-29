Atlanta police: Woman shot, man grazed by gunfire Downtown

Atlanta police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a woman hospitalized.

Police said at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, officers found a woman shot near 92 Baker St., east of Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown. Police described her as appearing stable when transported to a hospital.

Police said a second victim appeared to have been grazed by gunfire and refused police or medical assistance.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed there were shots fired in the area and at least one struck the woman while she was inside of a car.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

