Atlanta police vehicle involved in crash in Buckhead

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An Atlanta police SUV was involved in a crash late Tuesday in Buckhead near Peachtree Road.

The Brief An Atlanta police SUV crashed Tuesday night in Buckhead. The crash happened near Peachtree Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue. Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.



An Atlanta police car was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Buckhead.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Peachtree Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw an Atlanta Police Department SUV with major damage to its front end and a black Mercedes SUV on a tow truck. Both vehicles were in a nearby parking lot, and there was visible damage in the intersection, including what appeared to be a crosswalk sign knocked over.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not released information on what caused the crash or the condition of either driver.