Atlanta police vehicle involved in crash in Buckhead
An Atlanta police SUV was involved in a crash late Tuesday in Buckhead near Peachtree Road.
ATLANTA - An Atlanta police car was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Buckhead.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Peachtree Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue.
A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw an Atlanta Police Department SUV with major damage to its front end and a black Mercedes SUV on a tow truck. Both vehicles were in a nearby parking lot, and there was visible damage in the intersection, including what appeared to be a crosswalk sign knocked over.
What we don't know:
So far, police have not released information on what caused the crash or the condition of either driver.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew on scene of the crash.