Atlanta police vehicle involved in crash in Buckhead

By
Published  November 12, 2025 7:21am EST
Buckhead
An Atlanta police SUV was involved in a crash late Tuesday in Buckhead near Peachtree Road.

The Brief

    • An Atlanta police SUV crashed Tuesday night in Buckhead.
    • The crash happened near Peachtree Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue.
    • Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police car was involved in a crash Tuesday night in Buckhead.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Peachtree Road near Peachtree Battle Avenue.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene saw an Atlanta Police Department SUV with major damage to its front end and a black Mercedes SUV on a tow truck. Both vehicles were in a nearby parking lot, and there was visible damage in the intersection, including what appeared to be a crosswalk sign knocked over.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not released information on what caused the crash or the condition of either driver.

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew on scene of the crash. 

