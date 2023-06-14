Video: Atlanta police tackle armed aggravated assault suspect during confrontation

Atlanta police have arrested an armed aggravated assault suspect in an encounter they say could have gone south very quickly.

On June 11, officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of someone shot in the area around Custer Avenue and Funston Avenue.

Arriving in the area, officers couldn't immediately find anyone who was shot, but in their canvassing they found a man, identified as 22-year-old Markevious Samuel, with a knife in his hand and a gun tucked into his waistband.

Bodycam footage caught the moments when Samuel refused to follow their commands to get on the ground.

The officer can be heard asking Samuel, "What's that in your hand?" before commanding him to "Back up" and "Get on the floor." Instead, Samuel is seen walking toward the officers who are pointing stun guns at him.

Officers used one of their Tasers on Samuel, but it didn't have any effect. He was eventually taken into custody when an officer tackled him to the ground.

Shortly after the confrontation, officers found a man shot multiple times nearby. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Samuel now faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.