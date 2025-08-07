Atlanta police seek public's help to identify suspect in Decatur Street shooting

The Brief Atlanta Police are seeking public assistance to identify a male suspect with dreadlocks involved in a shooting on Decatur Street on July 12. The victim, a male, was shot in the thigh and transported to the hospital; the incident is still under investigation. Police have released photos and videos of the suspect and encourage anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, offering a reward of up to $5,000.



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an aggravated assault on July 12 in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

What we know:

According to investigators, officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was transported to the hospital by Grady EMS.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male with dreadlocks.

The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing an aggravated assault along Decatur Street on July 12, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, which remains under investigation.

The police department has released photos and videos of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. Tipsters do not need to provide their names or identifying information and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.