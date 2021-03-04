Atlanta police searching for missing runaway 13-year-old boy

article

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager who ran away from home Wednesday.

Officials say they were called to the 3,100 block of MLK Drive SW after reports of a missing juvenile around 11:41 p.m.

According to police, 13-year-old Caleb Hester left home after arguing with his step-father. He hasn't been seen since.

Hester is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 350 pounds.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The missing teen was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black stripes and the logo of a brown teddy bear, grey joggers, and blue and white Scottie Pippen basketball sneakers.

If you have any information that can help in the search, please call the Atlanta Police Youth Squad Unit at 404-546-4260.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.