Atlanta police searching for missing 68-year-old woman with dementia

Atlanta detectives are asking the public to help them find a missing and endangered 68-year-old woman.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 68-year-old Corlis Gail Heard.

Heard was last seen on the 3,100 block of Jonesboro Road at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say Heard has been diagnosed with dementia.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. She has black hair with a streak of white and brown eyes.

As of this time, police do not know what Heard was wearing when she went missing.

If you have seen or have had contact with Heard, please call 911 or the APD Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

