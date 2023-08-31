Atlanta police searching for man reported missing in June

article

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man they say has been missing since the end of June.

Police say Mitchell Wilson was reported missing on June 21, 2023 after his social media accounts were inactive for an extended period. He is described as a black male, bald, brown eyes, and approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 173 pounds.

Authorities say they found fraudulent transactions showing up on Wilson’s financial accounts. Surveillance footage showed two unknown male suspects using Wilson’s mobile phone to authorize the transactions at multiple locations in Atlanta.

Investigators are asking the public to review the included image of one of the suspects. The individual can be seen wearing sunglasses and a white tee shirt while making a purchase.

If you have knowledge of this person, their whereabouts, or any information on Wilson’s whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.