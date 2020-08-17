Atlanta police search for suspect in attack on Army reservist

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent robbery.

The victim, who told FOX 5 she is an Army reservist, said a night out with a friend took a violent turn when she was robbed and beaten. The woman suffered bruises to her face and a swollen lip in the vicious attack. Police are now releasing images of one of the suspects they are looking for.

Atlanta police identified the woman in the video, who goes by "Shea", as a suspect in the June 26 incident.

According to the incident report, the victim told police Shea, another woman and four men held her in a vehicle at gunpoint, pistol-whipped her, and robbed her before releasing her at the intersection of Griffin Street and Neal Street in Northwest Atlanta.

She then flagged down an officer in the area for help.

The victim told police she and "Shea", who she described as a longtime acquaintance, had met up the night before and wound up at Deja Vu Cedric 2 on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta where they partied the rest of the night. "Shea" reportedly got upset with the woman after an incident at the bar and that's when things took a dark turn.

The two women and five others got into "Shea's" car and left the bar. The victim and suspect argued. Shea demanded $250 from the victim, as the males pulled out guns and struck her. They took the victim's Army Common Access Card, her Navy Federal Bank Card, and other items before eventually releasing her on Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect police are looking for or who has any information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com. A reward is being offered in the case.