2 hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta club

A shooting in southwest Atlanta left two people injured.

According to Atlanta Police, a man and woman were hit by at least one bullet each inside Club Deja Vu off Campbellton Road early Friday morning.

Authorities told FOX 5 officers were in the area assisting with traffic flow when shots were fired.

Police said people started running out of the nightclub.

The preliminary investigation reveals the woman was shot in the left side of her abdomen and the man was hit on his side.

Police said both are stable and conscious.

Advertisement

Investigators spoke with the male who said "it sounded like a chair fell" before realizing he'd been shot.

As of 6:30 a.m. police said the female victim was headed into surgery.

The investigation remains ongoing.