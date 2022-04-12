Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police search for runaway 12-year-old girl

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl, who police said left home after an argument with family.

Police said Geneva Froggie left at around 6 p.m. on Venetian Drive.

She was wearing a blue hoodie with bleach spots, white sneakers, a white purse and blue jeans. 

She is about 5-foot-3 and 142 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 404-546-4260 (Office) or email sgilliam@atlantaga.gov.