Atlanta police search for runaway 12-year-old girl
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl, who police said left home after an argument with family.
Police said Geneva Froggie left at around 6 p.m. on Venetian Drive.
She was wearing a blue hoodie with bleach spots, white sneakers, a white purse and blue jeans.
She is about 5-foot-3 and 142 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 404-546-4260 (Office) or email sgilliam@atlantaga.gov.