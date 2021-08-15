Missing 71-year-old woman found safe, Atlanta police say
article
ATLANTA - A 71-year-old woman who was reported as missing was found safe Sunday evening, Atlanta police say.
According to police, Coleen Bancroft has not been seen since she left 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. earlier on Sunday. She had been previously diagnosed with dementia.
Bancroft is described by police as a woman with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing around 123 pounds, and standing approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall.
She had last been seen wearing a blue scarf, blue jeans, a blue shirt, and tan shoes.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.