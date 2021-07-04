Atlanta police search for carjacking suspects

Atlanta police are searching for five juveniles they believe are responsible for an armed carjacking Saturday.

According to police, there were two victims who had just gotten into a parking garage of their condominium when it happened.

"I have been living here for years now and something like this has never ever happened before," a woman said.

It was an unwanted first for this woman after police said she was carjacked in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

It happened at the complex on Chapel Street.

"I was met with four or five African-American men, well boys, because they looked like they were between the ages of 12 and 16," the woman said.

The woman doesn’t want to be identified as the suspects are still on the run.

"Three of them had guns that were pointed towards me and they demanded I gave them everything. I gave them my purse and my jacket. I gave them everything I had," the victim said.

Surveillance cameras inside the parking garage captured the moments.

"I just remember who had the gun towards me. His gun was the biggest, he was the oldest, he was clearly the leader of the pack. He had the gun that had an extended magazine," the woman said.

The woman said the suspects took off with her car.

According to police, there was another man inside the garage who was also carjacked.

No injuries were reported.

"The risk is so much greater than the reward. These are young boys who have their whole lives ahead of them. I just don’t understand why they would risk it all for something so simple like getting a car," The woman said.

Police have since found one car but are searching for a Lexus.

"Be careful. Be extra careful of your surroundings. I thought because I was home I was safe but clearly, that wasn’t the safe," the woman said.

Atlanta police have not released images of the five juveniles.

If you know anything you are asked to come forward.

