Police: Ride-share passenger shoots driver, runs from car

Atlanta police are searching for the person connected to the shooting of a driver during a ride-share.

According to investigators, police responded to a person shot call in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 9:45 p.m. on December 17. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim told police he was shot as he was trying to drop off a ride-share passenger in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. At some point during the attempted drop off the passenger pulled out a gun and demanded jewelry and money, the victim said.

The driver was later injured after being shot during a struggle with the passenger, police said. Investigators confirm, the suspect then ran away on foot.

The injured driver was able to drive to the Walmart located on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to ask for help.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Atlanta Police Department.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE