Atlanta police officer saves baby from locked, hot car

An Atlanta police officer is credited with saving a baby's life after getting the child out of a locked, hot car over the summer.

FOX 5 News has been covering area first responder rescues that occurred in 2019.

In July, Officer Ronald Stoddard had to break the glass of minivan in Buckhead to get a toddler out of the car. The mother on the scene told him she accidentally locked the child in the car, and he had only been in the vehicle for less than five minutes. Atlanta Police provided FOX 5 with bodycam footage of the incident as well as another that happened four days prior, outside Krog Street Market. Another APD officer saved a toddler in a similar fashion.

The mothers in both incidents didn't face any charges. The children were okay.