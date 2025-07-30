Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe may face charges from bar fight

article

The Brief The Atlanta Police Department said Officer Garrett Rolfe could face simple battery charges after getting into a fight with a bar staff member. The Fulton County Solicitor General's Office will make the final call on charges. Rolfe got into a fight with a staff member at X Midtown on June 29. That staff member was charged with simple battery and battery following the incident.



Atlanta police said one of its officers could face charges stemming from a bar fight in June.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said Officer Garrett Rolfe could face simple battery charges after getting into a fight with a bar staff member.

The department issued a statement that said after investigating the bar fight, it believes there is enough evidence to charge Rolfe.

What's next:

The Fulton County Solicitor General's Office will make the final call on charges. FOX 5 reached out to the office for comment and has yet to hear back.

What they're saying:

The department released a statement after the charges were announced. It reads in part, "The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to serving its citizens and holding its employees to the highest standards on and off duty."

The backstory:

The fight happened at X Midtown in the 900 block of Piedmont Avenue on Sunday, June 29.

Investigators said Rolfe, who was off duty at the time, and another man, Rafael Penrice, got into a verbal argument. The argument escalated into a physical dispute, police said.

Officers arrested and charged Penrice with simple battery and battery. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Raefeael Penrice (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Rolfe was placed on administrative leave the same day of the fight.

Dig deeper:

Rolfe is the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy’s in 2020. Charges were filed against him, but eventually dropped. Rolfe was fired during the trial, but petitioned to get his job back and won.