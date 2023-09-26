Atlanta Police Department's motorcycle squad demands hazard pay for dangerous job

The Atlanta police department's motorcycle officers say the work they perform should earn them special compensation.

A half dozen of the motormen and women came to the Atlanta City Hall Monday to request hazard duty pay from the city council.

The commentary sounded like what you might hear from a MASH unit – a litany of injuries those officers and others have sustained attempting to navigate the city's unpredictable and congested traffic.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ APD Motorcycle Squad

"I have had seven surgeries from one accident," said Shaketa Kindred. "A motorist almost took me out."

A one-time supervisor of the motor unit told the public safety panel about a death toll of fourteen over a period of years who have succumbed to crash injuries.

Thomas Atzert said citizens from all over are assisted by the work of the motor cops.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ APD Motorcycle Squad

"A few years ago, with the bridge collapsed," Atzert recalled, "the guys who were off-duty came back in, and they got the traffic flowing.

The bike officers want the same special compensation as police with other hazardous duty, such as chopper pilots and the SWAT team.

The request won approval unanimously. It is expected to garner the support of the full city council as well.