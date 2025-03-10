Atlanta police investigate unattended bag at airport: 'All-clear'

article

The Brief An unattended bag was discovered on the third floor of the Atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, prompting an investigation. Operations in the affected area were moderately impacted. Details about the contents of the bag and the identity of the person who left it are currently unknown. The all-clear was given by police later that evening.



An unattended bag at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sparked an investigation Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The bag was reportedly left on the third floor of the Atrium, a large rotunda, in the airport.

Atlanta police were called to investigate, affecting some operations in that area.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police gave the all-clear for the airport to resume business as normal.

What they're saying:

"An unattended bag was reported on the third floor of the Atrium this afternoon," an airport spokesperson told FOX 5 Atlanta. "Atlanta Police is investigating. At this time, there is a moderate impact to operations in the Atrium. More information will be made available shortly."

A FOX 5 Atlanta viewer claimed the building was evacuated during the incident. That detail has not been confirmed by officials.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear whether anything suspicious or of concern was found inside the bag. It's also not clear who left it unattended and why.

We're working to learn more details about this incident.