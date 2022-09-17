Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown.

Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire.

"Upon arrival, officers found no shooting victim and no evidence a person had been shot," APD stated in a news release to FOX 5.

Officers say they are investigating the circumstances of the shots fired and trying to identify the person or persons responsible.