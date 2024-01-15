Atlanta police investigating shooting in Summerhill neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Ormond Street SE and Hank Aaron Drive SW in the Summerhill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 10:40 a.m.
The police department has confirmed they are investigating a shooting, but have not released any details.
A FOX 5 Atlanta photographer observed a body in the street.
