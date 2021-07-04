Atlanta police investigating possible link after discovering two men shot in the hand

Police in Atlanta are investigating after a man walked into an Atlanta fire station with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said the man walked into Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 14 Saturday afternoon and officers responded at about 6:20 p.m.

Police said he was stable when officials took him to a hospital.

Police earned a second man at 969 Dimmock Street also had gunshot wounds, also to his hand. That man was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Police believe the two incidents are related and are still investigating.

