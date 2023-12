Atlanta police are investigating the death of a child in the 4100 block of Renfrew Court near Bakers Ferry Road SW.

Officers responded on Monday morning to a call about an unresponsive child.

At this time, the age of the child and the manner of death is unknown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA