Atlanta police investigating body discovered near BeltLine

article

Atlanta police say a homicide investigation is underway after they found a body near the BeltLine.

According to police, the body was discovered in the area of Boulevard Southeast.

Detectives say the body had been found around 7:30 Saturday morning.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The victim appeared to have multiple stab wounds, officials said.

Advertisement

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the death.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.