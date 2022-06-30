Atlanta police investigate shooting that left a 17-year-old injured

Atlanta police say a 17-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to a person shot call at 5:50 a.m. on Delevan St SW.

The victim told authorities that someone drove up and shot him from inside a vehicle while he was walking in the area.

He was then taken to the hospital where officers say he is in stable condition.

Officers have not released the identity of the victim and an investigation is underway.

