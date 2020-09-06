Atlanta police investigate 2 separate shootings in violent start to Sunday

Atlanta police are investigating two separate shootings Sunday, making for a violent night.

One person is in the hospital after gunfire broke out on the 800 block of Martin Street in Southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police said that the individual is in stable condition. Investigators told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda it was not domestic-related.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Several miles north, near 8th and Spring Street, officers blocked off a portion of the roadway, after two groups shot at each other, according to police.

Advertisement

Evidence markers were scattered in a parking lot and sidewalk near the intersection. A FOX 5 photographer spotted damage from the overnight shooting, including a shattered window at NCR.

Witnesses recalled hearing dozens of shots around 3 a.m.

One witness said he and his wife were trying to get a bite to eat when they heard "more than 30" gunshots. They were frantically fleeing the frenzy when he said he accidentally hit an Atlanta police patrol car.

It's unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the shooting.

The status of the shooting suspects in both incidents is unknown.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.