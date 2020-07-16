Atlanta police hand out gift cards thanks to donation from Tyler Perry

The Atlanta Police Depament gave back to the community in the area of the University Avenue Wendy's, after movie mogul Tyler Perry donated gift cards.

Atlanta police officer gives away grocery store gift card to community member. (Atlanta Police Department )

In a Facebook post Thursday, Atlanta police said, "Thanks to Tyler Perry for donating $50 Kroger gift cards to help us spread good will among the community in Zone 3 near the Wendy's at 125 University Avenue, which has been the center of many protests & unrest. We must remember that we are #OneAtlanta & must work together to heal."

In June, Perry paid for Rayshard Brooks' funeral costs after he was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer.

Then in July, Perry has offered to pay the funeral expenses for an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta near the site of the Wendy's, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed.

