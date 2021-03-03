Atlanta police fugitive accused of aggravated assault

article

Atlanta police said they apprehended a man on Monday suspected in a Feb. 21 shooting.

Police said the Atlanta Police Fugitive Unit with assistance from U.S. Marshalls arrested Dade Kenta Leparis and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said he was a suspect in an incident that took place on 598 Wells Street.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.