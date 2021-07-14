Atlanta police chief talks plans to reduce crime at townhall

An uptick in gun violence has city leaders and Atlanta police scrambling to find ways to stop it.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant addressed the surge in crime during a town hall hosted by the Midtown Neighborhood Association Tuesday night.

At this meeting, Bryant was joined by other leaders to address all aspects of crime.

The chief of police says they've seen success in some areas, like illegal street racing.

Bryant says there is a serious gang problem in the city, but he doesn't believe it's the main reason behind the surge in gun violence.

"It is not gang violence, it is not drugs, it is two people that have failed to have conflict resolution," he said.

The chief says they're working to tackle other issues, like helping the so-called "water boys" find new ways of making money.

Another concern for the Atlanta police chief is handling repeat offenders.

Bryant says there's no system in place for the court, the jail, and law enforcement to conduct an adequate background check on a person.

Bryant isn't the only member of the area's law enforcement discussing the crime situation. Wednesday morning, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will also address the uptick in crime to Fulton County commissioners.

