All clear given after 'suspicious item' found at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport

A "suspicious item" was found late Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to Atlanta Police Department's bomb squad, there was a positive response from a K9 and they were called in to check an unattended bag.

The airport called it a "suspicious item" and said it was located at the Plane Train station on the lower level of the domestic terminal. They temporarily redirected traffic while the item could be checked out.

At 11:23 a.m., the airport tweeted that the incident is "now clear" and normal operations would resume immediately.

No injuries have been reported, according to Atlanta Police.