Atlanta Police camp aims to keep kids out of trouble while having fun

Dozens of children have the opportunity to go to a unique camp. The Atlanta Police Department has a number of events and training activities for kids this spring break. It is part of Mayor Andre Dickens "Year of the Youth."

Law enforcement and children’s camps are not four words one would expect to hear in the same sentence, but Atlanta Police say it will have a lifelong impact.

All week long, APD has welcomed young people in grades 6, 7, and 8, into their spaces. Wednesday, students learned about the only officers who patrol the city on horseback.

All day, the students learn something new from the officers in their communities, starting with breakfast. Organizers break up the hands on seminars with fun breaks.

Its aims are to equip kids with outlets to keep them safe and out of trouble when they are in school and beyond.