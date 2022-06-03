Atlanta police balk at 2% pay hike offer

A representative for Atlanta police officers says the city will fail in its pledge to keep officers if a two percent pay bump is approved.

"It's disheartening," says Lt. Kevin Knapp, the president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers.

Knapp in May called for a twelve percent across-the-board hike. He also asked for a COLA, a salary adjustment tied to current conditions be included.

The city is several hundred short of authorized strength. A reason it has been difficult to maintain city officers is the demand locally and nationally for law enforcement officers.

An Atlanta cop can move and instantly pick up ten thousand or more in bonus and other incentives on top of a higher salary.

The Atlanta council later this month will make budget decisions. Knapp was told he may need to return to city hall for more lobbying.

"I am not going to do that," Knapp told FOX 5. "I am not going to bring officers down there to beg for something that is the right thing to do".

A spokesperson for the administration of Mayor Andre Dickens told FOX 5 keeping public safety personnel remains a priority.

"The Administration is fully committed to supporting all our public safety officers. The City has completed full implementation of a historic 30 percent pay increase for APD over the last three fiscal years. A new pay and class study has been authorized this fiscal year which will guide further compensation and staffing discussions for all employees, including APD," Mayor Dickens' office released in a statement. "And we are actively exploring opportunities to provide additional financial support to attract and retain the best police force in the country."

