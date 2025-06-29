Atlanta police ask for tips after teen shot, photos released

article

Atlanta police are looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.

What we know:

Police released two pictures of the suspects and asked for help identifying them.

The backstory:

The shooting happened June 11 at an apartment complex near Drew Drive NW and Abbott Lane NW.

The teen was shot in the abdomen, according to officers.

He was taken to Grady after the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips are accepted.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.