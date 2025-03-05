Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta PD looking for woman who allegedly broke into Browns Mill Road home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 10:22am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a female who allegedly broke into a residence in the 1800 block of Browns Mill Road SE on March 1 at around 4:39 p.m.

According to the reporting party, the woman used a rock to break a window before climbing into the home. However, when she realized the home was occupied, she immediately ran away.

The woman had blonde hair and was wearing a black jacket, green patterned pants, and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided in a press release from Atlanta Police Department. 

