Atlanta park, street renamed in honor of former Mayor Shirley Franklin

The Brief The City of Atlanta has renamed Westside Reservoir Park and Central Avenue in honor of former Mayor Shirley Franklin, recognizing her contributions to the city. Franklin, Atlanta’s first female mayor, was instrumental in acquiring the land that became Westside Park during her tenure beginning in 2001. Her legacy includes the "Clean Water Atlanta" initiative and the Mayor’s Youth Program, both aimed at improving infrastructure and supporting young residents.



Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin received a lasting tribute to her legacy this week as the city renamed both a major park and street in her honor.

What we know:

On Thursday, city leaders officially changed the name of Westside Reservoir Park — Atlanta’s largest green space — to Shirley Franklin Park. Central Avenue, a prominent downtown street, was also renamed in her honor.

Franklin, who made history in 2001 as Atlanta’s first female mayor, played a key role in securing the land that would later become the park during her time in office.

"I don’t do this for recognition — but if I have to be an example of that, I welcome it," Franklin said during the ceremony.

What they're saying:

In addition to championing green space, Franklin is credited with launching the "Clean Water Atlanta" initiative to overhaul the city’s aging sewer system, and for creating the Mayor’s Youth Program to support young people across the city.

The renaming ceremonies celebrate Franklin’s impact on Atlanta’s infrastructure, environment, and civic life — a legacy city leaders say will now be remembered for generations to come.