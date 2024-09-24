Atlanta Opera to turn historic building near BeltLine into new home

The Atlanta Opera will soon have a new home.

Plans are in the works to turn the historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse into a new space for the arts organization.

Officials say the new facility near the Atlanta BeltLine would include a nature-like recital hall, theater venue, and education spaces.

"This new, permanent home for The Atlanta Opera ensures the right ﬁt for our current and future growth," said Tomer Zvulun, the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr general & artistic director of The Atlanta Opera. "A state-of-the art facility in this park setting will be a source of creativity for our local and visiting musicians. It is perfectly positioned to help us serve audiences and collaborators in our beautiful city and beyond."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Opera)

The Bobby Jones Clubhouse was built in the early 1900s and has been vacant for years.

The facility is expected to cost $45 million with core funding already secured.

Work on the project could be finished by 2027.