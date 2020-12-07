Atlanta opens warming center as wind chills forecasted to dip into the mid-20s Tuesday morning

article

Freezing temperatures and wind chills forecasted in the mid-20s overnight into Tuesday morning have prompted some metro Atlanta governments to open warming centers.

The FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jeff Hill said overnight, the low will dip to about 29 degrees, but with 10 to 15 mph winds out of the northwest with guests up to 25 mph that will cause it to feel like the mid-20s.

In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a warming center will be opened at the former Ramada hotel located at 450 Capitol Avenue SE.

Those in northeast Atlanta can get a ride to the location by going to the Gateway Center located 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Those who need more information or assistance can contact the city by dial 311 or 404-546-0311.

Not much warming on Tuesday with highs near 47 degrees, but the rest of the week is a rollercoaster ride of temperatures.

