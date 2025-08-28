Atlanta opens first city-run grocery store to fight food insecurity

The Brief Atlanta opened its first municipal grocery store, Azalea Fresh Market, inside the historic Olympia Building. The project is designed to bring affordable, healthy food to a USDA-designated low-income, low-access area. Mayor Andre Dickens says the next city-run grocery store will open on Campbellton Road.



The City of Atlanta has officially opened its first municipal grocery store, a project aimed at addressing food insecurity in underserved neighborhoods.

What we know:

City officials, Invest Atlanta, and Savi Provisions hosted Thursday’s grand opening for Azalea Fresh Market, located inside the historic Olympia Building downtown.

The store will provide residents with access to affordable, fresh and healthy food options in what federal officials classify as a USDA-designated low-income, low-access area.

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens said the Campbellton Road corridor in southwest Atlanta will be the site of the next city-run grocery store.