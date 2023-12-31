2 men shot at Centennial Olympic Park, Atlanta police say

Two men are recovering after an apparent shooting at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park Saturday night.

Police say shots were fired at 186 Andrew Young International Boulevard at 8:34 p.m.

One man was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second man who had also been shot turned up at the hospital.

Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing.

Police are still working on determining what led to the shooting. There has been no word of a suspect.