Atlanta nonprofit wins $200K grant for its work helping survivors of trafficking

A metro Atlanta nonprofit has won a $200,000 grant from the city for its work helping survivors of human trafficking.

Wellspring Living was selected as the Community Wins grant award recipient for 2019.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the organization was chosen because of its work with the Women's Academy, a program that provides career training for former victims of trafficking.

