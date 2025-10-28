Atlanta nonprofit hosts 'Harvest of Hope' to help families facing SNAP cuts

The Brief Women’s International Grail will host its first "Harvest of Hope" event on November 23. It will be at the YMCA on Campbellton Road and offer food, winter coats, and resources to 500 low-income families. The nonprofit is still accepting donations and volunteers.



As millions of Americans face the potential loss of SNAP benefits next month, one Atlanta nonprofit is stepping up to help fill the gap.

What we know:

Women’s International Grail will host its first-ever "Harvest of Hope" community event on November 23 at the YMCA on Campbellton Road, providing food, winter coats, and critical resources for struggling families.

The Harvest of Hope 2025 Community Event aims to serve 500 SNAP recipients and low-income families in Atlanta. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will receive free meals, winter clothing, and access to helpful resources, including information on financial literacy, job assistance, and family support services.

Henderson says the effort comes at a critical time, as federal funding concerns threaten to cut off benefits for millions of Americans.

The "Harvest of Hope" event will take place on Saturday, November 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the YMCA on Campbellton Road in Atlanta.

What's next:

Women’s International Grail is still accepting volunteers and monetary donations to help make the event a success. Community members can find more details and contribute through the organization’s website.