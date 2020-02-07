Atlanta non-profit give place for young to grow

The goal of one Atlanta-area non-profit is to give young men a place to feel loved, heard, and supported. They recently partnered with Atlanta Public Schools to provide a broader reach.

FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Marissa Mitchell stopped by one of the group’s sessions this week to see how the mentors are changing the students' lives.

The organization’s co-founders Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson started the non-profit last year. It included a six-week curriculum at Carver S.T.E.A.M. Academy in Atlanta. They teach everything from leadership to budgeting.