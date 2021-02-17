Atlanta mom goes missing after leaving home for date

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a woman who disappeared after leaving her home to go on a date.

Police say Latisha Fiske was last seen leaving her home around 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, Fiske met an unknown man on the internet who lived a distance away and agreed to go out on a date with him.

Fiske's roommate told police that she had not seen or heard from the missing woman since Monday and that she hadn't contacted her daughter, which is unusual for her.

The missing mother was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights, and black Nike sneakers.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

