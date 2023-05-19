Atlanta receives $7M to prepare for expected migrant resettlement

The city of Atlanta has secured $7 million it can use to provide services and shelter to migrants who cross U.S. soil.

While tens of thousands of people have made their way to Texas and other southern states, the impact has spread far beyond.

Some of the overflow was a political statement. Governors, like Greg Abbott, told reporters big city mayors should share the burden of having to house and feed an unpredictable number of families without resources.

Busloads of migrants were sent to New York and Chicago.

Back in March, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told his aides to come up with a strategy should some of the migrants come to the Peach state.

It's estimated that as many as 10,000 people could end up in Georgia.

Atlanta applied and received resettlement funds.

Dickens says service organizations that have expertise in managing unsheltered populations will be selected to receive it.

Although the millions have been secured, the city council still must "formally" accept the cash.

A meeting to do so has been planned for Monday.