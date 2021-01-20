Atlanta middle schooler featured in virtual inauguration parade

An Atlanta area trumpeter was a part of the virtual inauguration parade Wednesday afternoon.

Jason Zgonc was featured playing a duet with Ethan Bensdorf, a New York Philharmonic trumpeter.

The 12-year-old played his trumpet outside of Emory Decatur Hospital for 100 days last year, to show support for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started by my mom showing me a video of Ethan Bensdorf on Instagram playing off his rooftop for the first responders," Jason said.

As it turns out, the news of his performances reached the producers of the virtual inauguration parade.

"I think two weeks ago my mom got an email with the presidential seal on it," Jason said.

The news had to be a secret at first.

"We weren't really allowed to say anything. He did tell some of his neighbor friends when this happened but we really couldn't say anything until this week," said Karen Zgonc, Jason's mother.

Once Jason agreed, a crew was sent to film him playing outside of the hospital.

A process that took several hours.

"It was really exciting and nerve-wracking. I thought my feet were going to freeze and fall off. It was so cold," Jason said.

The family gathered to watch the airing of the virtual parade Wednesday afternoon.

Both Jason and his mother said it was nice the segment was prerecorded so that Jason was able to enjoy it as it was playing live on TV.

"It was kind of weird to see myself playing," Jason said.

"I was weeping," said Zgonc. "To be a part of something so amazing and we have this really cool memory of today."

Jason has been playing the trumpet since he was in the 4th grade. His mother is the owner of ZTunes Music, a music school in Atlanta, and his father is part of the Atlanta symphony orchestra.

_____

