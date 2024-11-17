2 kids, 2 adults freed from Atlanta pileup on I-20

article

Atlanta Fire and Rescue has rescued at least two people trapped in their cars after a pileup on I-20 in Mechanicsville. Two children and two adults have been rushed to local hospitals.

The series of car crashes happened in the eastbound lanes near McDaniel and Windsor streets SW.

It's not clear how many people in total were involved in the incident.

The identities and current conditions of the victims remain unknown.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Four people have been taken to the hospital in a car on I-20 in Mechanicsville, including two children, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

