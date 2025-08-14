Atlanta mayor to outline second-term plans ahead of Nov. 4 election

article

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens to qualify next week for re-election in Atlanta. Plans news conference to share second-term priorities and first-term accomplishments. Six other candidates have entered the Nov. 4 mayoral race.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens plans to officially qualify next week for his re-election bid.

What they're saying:

After he files his paperwork, he plans to give a news conference outlining his priorities for a second term and highlighting key achievements from his first term in office.

Several other candidates have already entered the race, including Walter Reeves, Lamar Marcus, Helmut Domagalski, Kalema Jackson, Larmetria Trammell, and Ocean Zotique.

What's next:

The Atlanta mayoral election is scheduled for Nov. 4.