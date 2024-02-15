Atlanta mayor officiates at Valentine's Day wedding for 11 couples
ATLANTA - Love filled Piedmont Park on Valentine's Day as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officiated at a mass wedding.
Eleven couples were married during the ceremony, with some happening as the sun started to set over Atlanta's skyline.
Some of those getting married were walking down the aisle for the first time. Others were renewing their vows.
A reception, which included dinner and dancing, followed the wedding. The wedding was organized by Marry We.