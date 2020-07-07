Atlanta mayor extends halt on evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

article

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has extended an executive order that temporarily halts residential evictions and filings until the end of August.

On Tuesday, Bottoms issued an order that called on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to continue the temporary moratorium on evictions through Aug. 31, 2020.

The order, which was signed in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, instructs those involved to not allow any issuance of termination or eviction due to not paying rent and to not allow any late fees or other charges because of late or non-payment of rent in any property either sponsored or funded by any of the above organizations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant impact to the economic stability of many Atlanta families," a spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement. "Preventing these evictions is critical in providing housing stability and general wellness for these families."

This order only applies to those who live in properties funded by the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home, and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development.

In the state, the Georgia Supreme Court extended for a judicial emergency until July 12 due to COVID-19, which means a temporary halt to evictions.

